Bp Plc Purchases 4,372 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bp Plc lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $138.83 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

