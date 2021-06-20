Bp Plc Sells 2,145 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

SRE stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

