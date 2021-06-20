Bp Plc Sells 909 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

