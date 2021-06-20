Bp Plc Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bp Plc lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.68. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

