Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.92. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.