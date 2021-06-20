Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.92. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

