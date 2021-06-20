Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

