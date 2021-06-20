Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 15.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

