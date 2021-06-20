Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,362 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

PNW opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

