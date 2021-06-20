Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 35,597 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.