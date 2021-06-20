Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $458,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 975.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

