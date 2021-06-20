Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

HLX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

