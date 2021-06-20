Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

