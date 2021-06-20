Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.50. 2,853,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.16. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

