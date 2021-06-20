Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Trading Up 4.1%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 117,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,106,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

