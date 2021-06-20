Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 4,068,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,518. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.75. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

