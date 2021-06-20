Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,745,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

