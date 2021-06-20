Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 323,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,904. The stock has a market cap of $801.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

