Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.