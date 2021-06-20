Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.