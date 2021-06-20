Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 18,784,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

