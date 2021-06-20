Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $164,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. 80,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.95.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

