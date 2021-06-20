Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$16.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($16.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($20.04) and the highest is ($14.26). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($14.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($55.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($45.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,397. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

