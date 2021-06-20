Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 42.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

