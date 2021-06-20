Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 42.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.