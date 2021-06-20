Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 13.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

