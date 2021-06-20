Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $794.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.90 million and the highest is $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

