Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.59. EOG Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 687%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $9.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.18, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

