Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($0.90). Galapagos reported earnings of ($1.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,784. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

