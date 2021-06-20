Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.90 million and the highest is $62.80 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $235.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. 330,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

