Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $55.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $57.45 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,497. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

