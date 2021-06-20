Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post sales of $105.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $105.63 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $446.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Nevro by 25.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 56.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,131. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.