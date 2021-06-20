Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Post $7.33 EPS

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.52 and the lowest is $7.14. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TPL stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,516.92. The company had a trading volume of 109,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,557.29. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $455,765 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

