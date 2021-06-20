Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.
VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.
VCTR stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
