Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 1,867.78

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,867.78 ($24.40).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,124.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.