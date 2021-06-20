Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $92.50

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,769. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.