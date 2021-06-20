Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$29.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO opened at C$23.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.18.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.