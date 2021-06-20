Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.