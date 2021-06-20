Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

