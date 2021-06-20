Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) PT at $39.80

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.03 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.