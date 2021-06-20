Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $39.73

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $38.81. 37,775,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,332,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

