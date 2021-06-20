Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

