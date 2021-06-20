Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

