BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.02. 1,307,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 175.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $44.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

