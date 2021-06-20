Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cactus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

