Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.