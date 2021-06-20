Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 2.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.90. 8,402,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,269% from the average session volume of 613,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

