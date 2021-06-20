Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

ELY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,074,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

