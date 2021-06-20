Callisto Network Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $94,792.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.24 or 0.06264361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 201.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

