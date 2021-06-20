Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,031 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSE:PMX opened at $12.82 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

