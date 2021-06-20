Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.45 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

