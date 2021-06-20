Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

SOL stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70.

ReneSola Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.