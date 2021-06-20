Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $12.90 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

